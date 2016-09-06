Philippines all set for 2016 Asian Beach Games

The Philippines will be sending a 72-man delegation to the 2016 Asian Beach Games (ABG) scheduled September 24 to October 5 in Danang, Vietnam.

The Filipino athletes will see action in marathon swimming, volleyball, 3-on-3 basketball, sepak takraw, wrestling, jiujitsu, kurash, pencak silat, muay thai, beach rowing and athletics with high hopes of surpassing the country’s three-gold, two-silver, seven-bronze output in the 2014 edition of the meet in Thailand.

“We want to send the best of every NSA (national sports association). And that is the best that we have for the moment,” said Chef de Mission Karen Caballero on Tuesday during the Philippine Sportswriters Association forum at Shakey’s Malate.

Among notable Philippine bets are Olympian trackster Marestella Torres-Sunang and swimmer Jessie Khing Lacuna.

“We are hopeful in jiujitsu, muay thai, beach athletics and swimming marathon that we will bring home medals,” added Caballero.

In the 2014 edition, the gold medals were delivered by jiu jitsu players (2) and the sailing team (1), muay thai and waterski bets got silver medals while triathlon (1) and waterski (2) bets won bronze medals.

Bo’ Athletics will provide the apparel of the Philippine contingent.