The Philippines and China have officially signed a pact for their first ever infrastructure partnership project under the administration of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte.

Public Works Secretary Mark A. Villar and Jin Yuan, Philippine Economic and Commercial Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy, signed the Minutes of Discussion (MOD) for the full grant, to finance the construction of two bridges that would soon be a new landmark in the cities of Manila, Makati, and Mandaluyong.

Villar said the grant would cover the design and construction of the bridges while DPWH would be responsible for the acquisition of its road right-of-way.

Based on the initial project design, Binondo-Intramuros Bridge will be constructed into a four-lane, Steel Bowstring Arch Bridge with inclined arches that will connect Intramuros side at Solana Street and Riverside Drive and Binondo side at San Fernando Street with a viaduct.

The construction of Binondo-Intramuros and Estrella-Pantelon Bridges will be implemented by the DPWH Unified Project Management Office-Roads Management Cluster I.

Two other proposed projects namely: Panay-Guimaras-Negros Link Bridges and Davao City Expressway will likewise receive a grant from the Chinese Government through a feasibility study.