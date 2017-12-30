Philippines condemns terror attack in Kabul

THE Philippines on Friday expressed its condolences to Afghanistan as it condemned the latest terrorist bomb attack in Kabul that left more than 40 persons dead and at least 80 others injured.

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said there were no Filipinos reported among the casualties in the latest terror incident that was claimed by the Islamic State (IS).

“The Philippines joins the government and the people of Afghanistan in mourning the loss of many lives in the terrorist attack in Kabul on Thursday,” Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said.

“We condemn this senseless act of violence that deliberately targeted innocent civilians, many of them young students and even some women and children,” he added.

The Philippine Embassy in Islamabad reported that none of the estimated 1,500 Filipinos working in Kabul and other parts of the country were among the casualties in the attack.

Chargé d’Affaires Anwar Ito said the attack targeted a Shi’a cultural center and a news agency in the western part of the capital.

The incident came three days after an attack on an intelligence compound also in Kabul left 10 persons dead.

Ito said Filipinos in Afghanistan were reminded to remain vigilant and to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety and security.