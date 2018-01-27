Philippines eyes military deal with India

The Philippine government is eyeing a military-to-military cooperation with India such as acquisition of defense equipment for the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on Friday.

Lorenzana was among the entourage of President Rodrigo Duterte, as the country’s leader went to India for the ongoing Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean)-India Commemorative Summit.

“We are looking at a military-to-military cooperation including defense equipment that we can purchase from them. This is my first time to visit India,” he said, adding that his succeeding visit “will be more substantive.”

New Delhi was supposed to provide two frigates for the Philippine Navy through its shipbuilder, the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineering Ltd., but was disqualified after the Technical Inspection Acceptance Committee of the Department of National Defense found them financially incapable.

The insufficiency of the Indian company’s net financial capacity was not in compliance with Republic Act 9184, or the Government Procurement Act.

The second lowest bidder, the South Korea-based Hyundai Heavy Industries, was awarded by the Defense department a contract to provide the two warships.

The department is facing controversy over the supplier of the combat management system (CMS) of the warships.

The furor prompted the sacking of Vice Admiral Ronald Joseph Mercado as the flag officer in command of the Philippine Navy.

Lorenzana explained that India lost the deal after it was scrapped during the second round of pre-qualification process.

“The contract eventually went to the second lowest calculated bid submitted by Hyundai,” he said.

The acquisition of the two missile-capable frigates is worth P18 billion.

Of this amount, P16 billion was allocated to the construction of the ships and P2 billion for their munitions.