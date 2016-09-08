Philippines faces Norway in World Chess Olympiad

The Philippines will resume its bid today with the men’s team facing powerhouse Norway in the sixth round of the 42nd World Chess Olympiad being held the Baku Crystal Hall in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Grandmaster (GM) Julio Catalino Sadorra battles reigning world champion GM Magnus Carlsen on Board 1 while GM John Paul Gomez takes on GM Jon Ludvig Hammer on Board 2, Asia’s first GM Eugene Torre tackles GM Aryan Tari on Board 3, and GM Rogelio Barcenilla meets GM Frode Urkedal on Board 4.

The Philippines is in seventh place with 18 other teams with eight points while the Netherlands, Ukraine and India are sharing the top spot with 10 points.

Czech Republic, US and Georgia are in a group of nine-pointers.

The Filipino woodpushers have so far scored four wins against one loss.

They beat Jersey in the opening round (4-0) then lost to Paraguay in the second round (1.5-2.5) before bouncing back with victories over Nigeria in the third round (3-1), Costa Rica in the fourth round (3.5-0.5) and South Africa in the fifth round (3.5-0.5).

After five rounds, Torre remains the top Filipino player with 4.5 points on four wins and one draw. Barcenilla has four points with four wins while Gomez got 3.5 points, International Master Paulo Bersamina earned two points and Sadorra nailed 1.5 points.

In the women’s division, the Philippines is in 17th place with seven points along with 13 other countries.

The Filipinas stunned the Netherlands Antilles in the opening round (4-0) and fourth seed Georgia in the second round (2.5-1.5) but lost to fifth seed India in the third round (0.5-3.5). They drew with Canada in the fourth (2-2) and won in the fifth against Algeria (4-0).

In the sixth round, they will face Mexico.