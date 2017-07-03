Philippines, Indonesia start joint sea patrol

As part of efforts to ensure security within territorial waters, the Philippines and Indonesia will start conducting joint maritime patrols on Thursday.

In a statement, the Eastern Mindanao Command said the coordinated patrols will start with a send off ceremony at 8:30 a.m. at Sasa Wharf in Davao City.

On Monday, July 3, Indonesian delegates will arrive in the country in Davao City and will be welcomed by the Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao.

The joint patrols aim to “strengthen the security of the Davao Gulf and the common boundary of the two countries in the southern part of the Philippines, particularly along the Celebes Sea and enhance the inter-operability of the two countries in maritime patrol.”

Military medical personnel aboard the patrolling vessels, in partnership with the municipal government of Balut Island, Sarangani, will also conduct a medical mission in a stopover in the town on Friday.

The coordinated patrol will end on July 12 .

