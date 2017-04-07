Philippines names new chief energy regulator

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) announced Thursday the appointment of Ronaldo G. Gomez as OIC-Executive Director of the regulatory body.

The new ERC chief had led the agency’s Mindanao Field Office for five years, strengthening its presence in the South. He will handle administrative functions in the ERC.

“We are delighted to welcome Atty. Dong Gomez back to the head office as OIC-Executive Director,” ERC Chairman and CEO Jose Vicente Salazar said in a statement. He expressed optimism about Gomez’ new role and vowed to support him.

“His extensive experience in administration and regulation in the industry is an outstanding addition to our team. We are all looking forward to working with him,” Salazar said.

Gomez, an alumnus of the University of Santo Tomas, obtained his Bachelor of Laws from the Arellano University School of Law in 1999. He was admitted to the Bar the following year. He went on to serve in the judiciary as Clerk of Court and worked as a lawyer for the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) before he joined the ERC.

With over two decades in government service, seven years of which were devoted to ERC, Gomez is expected to carry out the implementation of policies, decisions, orders and resolutions approved by the Commission.

Currently, he spearheads the chairman’s initiative to disperse several of the ERC’s operational functions to its field offices and provide a more efficient way of delivering its services to the public.

“I will do my best to help the Commission face the challenges of the industry, and I look forward to greater involvement in the growth of the ERC,” Gomez said.