‘Philippines’ Next Top Model’ returns to TV5

The amazing and exciting behind-the-scenes of the fashion world once again hit TV screens as Philippines’ Next Top Model (PNTM) returns for a second season.

As the local edition of the global smash America’s Next Top Model, PNTM brings back the original spirit of model mentorship from the early Top Model shows, emphasizing model skills training from industry experts, with the spotlight turned on high street fashion and trends reflecting the style of the millennials.



Contestants are expected to walk the runway to top model status as they learn the skills needed to be at the top of the fashion game. From posing, creating the runway walk, characterization, art direction and other aspects, the show will be an educational experience for the models and an entertaining primetime show for viewers as well.

Hosting PNTM 2 is former Binibining Pilipinas-World Maggie Wilson-Consunji who won Amazing Race Asia Season 5 in December, together with fellow beauty queen, Parul Shah.



Mentoring the girls is current Miss International Kylie Verzosa, who is an active member of the Professional Models Association of the Philippines (PMAP), and had done various fashion and beauty spreads in different publications.

This season’s panel of judges includes PMAP president Raphael Kiefer, who was named Best Model of the World Philippines 2003 and MTV Fashionista-Best Model of the World Philippine 2004; and Meg Magazine editor-in-chief Rain Dagala, who is also a stylist to many local celebrities.

Philippines’ Next Top Model starts airing on March 21 exclusively on TV5.