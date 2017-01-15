Philippines, UAE ink MOU to strengthen cooperation

The Republic of the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that created a Joint Committee for Cooperation between the two nations at the sidelines of the inaugural political consultation meeting between the Philippines and the U.A.E. earlier this week.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on January 12 said DFA Undersecretary for Policy Enrique A. Manalo and His Excellency Ahmad Abdulrahman Al Jarman, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed the MOU in behalf of their respective countries.

Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Perfecto Yasay Jr. witnessed the signing.

The sealing of the MOU is a significant milestone in the 37-year diplomatic relations between the Philippines and the UAE.

The DFA said the MOU is geared towards strengthening the cooperation of both countries in various fields such as commerce, culture, economy, judiciary, and security.

PNA