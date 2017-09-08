Philippines, US to begin drug demand reduction programs

The Philippines and the United States have announced plans to begin drug demand reduction programs under the existing Letter of Agreement on Narcotics Control and Law Enforcement.

Secretary of Foreign Affairs Alan Peter Cayetano and US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim signed an amended letter of agreement, which commits more than P102 million in additional funding from the Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs.

This funding will support Philippine initiatives to develop drug reduction programs focused on public health and community-based interventions.

The signing of the amendment marks a new step in US-Philippine partnership, a statement said.

Under this agreement, the two countries will collaborate on areas ranging from treatment and prevention to policy development to support a comprehensive public health program focused on reducing the demand for drugs.

The Philippines and the United States share concerns about the dangers posed by substance abuse disorder and this latest collaboration, according to the statement, “reflects a mutual interest in improving efforts to limit the effects of illicit drugs.”