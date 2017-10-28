Philippines-US relations back on track

Media’s predilection for negative news angles somewhat lessened the significance of an announcement from the White House last week: US President Donald Trump will visit Manila in the final leg of his first Asian tour.

Never mind that the US President will not be around for the East Asia Summit or the meeting between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and its Asian dialogue partners next month; it was more of a scheduling conflict than a snub.

The US was not really part of the early years of the East Asia Summit, which was first convened in 2005 after the Asean leaders’ summit in Malaysia.

In fact, President Barack Obama sent Hillary Clinton to the meeting in 2010 and John Kerry in 2013. While he had greater aspirations for the region, his failed Asia “pivot” further diminished America’s stature and led to China’s rise.

US attendance in Asian meetings does not necessarily bring results, as shown by the failure of Obama’s Asian strategy.

Trump’s absence in the East Asia Summit, nonetheless, reflects his domestic economic priorities as embodied by his “America First” policy.

The Republican real estate mogul had set the tone of his relationship with Asia when he withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership free-trade deal, ostensibly to prevent further loss of American jobs to overseas manufacturing.

At any rate, Trump will have the opportunity to meet Asian leaders in Vietnam at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, a few days before his Manila trip.

It should now be clear to everyone that Trump’s agenda as far as Asia is concerned is not the Obama-Clinton soft-power diplomacy, but to restore US dominance in the security arena amid China’s ascendance and North Korea’s nuclear provocations.

This explains Trump’s Asian itinerary. In November, Trump will visit three old American allies – Japan, Korea and the Philippines.

To check China and build pressure on Pyongyang, Trump needs to strengthen Washington’s traditional alliances, and this includes its historic relations with Manila.

The Philippines, which has a mutual defense treaty with the US, is deemed by Washington to be a major non-North Atlantic Treaty Organization ally.

That was why in April, right after the Asean meetings hosted by Manila, Trump called President Rodrigo Duterte and found in the Philippine leader a natural ally against North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Trump and Duterte will meet in the flesh in Manila for the first time in November, and this signals the normalization of ties between the two countries a year after Duterte’s tiff with the Obama administration over the Philippine President’s controversial war on drugs.

Trump’s forthcoming visit is proof that the rock-solid relationship between Manila and Washington holds, whoever are the occupants of Malacañang and the White House.