Philjets eyes fleet of 22 aircraft in 2-3 yrs

PRIVATE aircraft charter business Philjets said on Thursday that it was looking to expand its fleet of aircraft, particularly twin-engine units, to 22 over the next two to three years.

“Our objective is to reach a fleet of 22 aircraft. We plan to reach our target in the next two to three years. Eventually we are aiming for 20 helicopters and 10 business jets,” Philjets Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Thierry Tea said in a statement.

“Business aviation has been growing in the Philippines and PhilJets has been a strong advocate both locally and regionally,” Tea added.

PhilJets said it acquired its first H145 helicopter and its seventh H130 helicopter this January.

“PhilJets will then count a fleet of 11 helicopters and three business jets under its operations of more than $90-million in value, with the aim to add three or more aircraft within the year,” the company said.

“Attentive to the demand of its customers, PhilJets is eyeing more capabilities in the light engine segments for its next additions to the fleet, focusing more on acquiring twin-engine aircraft in the next three years,” it added.