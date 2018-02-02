PhilMech to boost services in Region 2

THE Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PhilMech) is strengthening its partnership with the Department of Agriculture (DA) in Cagayan Valley (Region 2) to boost the delivery of its services to various stakeholders in the region.

Rodolfo Estigoy, PhilMech applied communications division chief, said over DWDA FM Radyo Pangkaunlaran that there is a great need to raise the level of postharvest and mechanization services in the region, because Cagayan Valley is among the top rice and corn producer in the country.

“Compared to [other]countries, the Philippine postharvest and mechanization [level]still needs a lot of improvement, thus, we need to continue to promote new technology, lower the cost of production, and increase farmers’ income,” he said.

Based in the Science City of Muñoz in Nueva Ecija, PhilMech is an attached agency of the DA that is at the forefront of efforts to make the country’s farming sector globally competitive and sustainable through the development and commercialisation of farm mechanization and postharvest technologies.

“It is PhilMech’s mission to empower the agriculture and fishery sector by increasing resource-use efficiency and productivity, reducing losses and adding value to the produce through research, development and extension,” Estigoy said.

Estigoy was at the DA-Cagayan Valley office in Tuguegarao City in Cagayan province to represent PhilMech during a coordination meeting for the launching of School-on-the Air (SOA) on Climate Smart Agriculture in Cagayan Valley in March this year.