PhilMech director targets increased mechanization

The Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PhilMech), an agency under the Department of Agriculture, now has a new Executive Director in Baldwin Jallorina, a licensed agricultural engineer.

His predecessor, Dionisio Alvindia (Scientist III), will concentrate on advancing his career as a scientist in the Philippines, and will continue his research work with the Food Protection Division of PhilMech.

Jallorina will continue to make PhilMech the leading institution for farm mechanization in the Philippines, as mandated by the Agriculture and Fisheries Mechanization Act (AfMech or Republic Act No. 10601).

He already has presented his research and development (R&D) agenda to Agriculture Secretary Manny Pinol for approval.

“Farm mechanization should be pursued aggressively by the Philippines with PhilMech taking the lead also as a generator of agriculture mechanization technologies more suited for mostly small farmers,” he said.

Prior to his appointment to head the agency, Jallorina was the supervising science research specialist of the Bioprocess Engineering Division of PhilMech. He started working in 1994 with the then National Postharvest Institute (NAPHIRE), the predecessor of PhilMech, as research analyst.

During his college days at the Nueva Vizcaya Institute of Science and Technology in Bayombong, he took his on-the-job-training with NAPHIRE’s Training and Extension Department.

Jallorina obtained his Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering from the Nueva Vizcaya Institute of Science and Technology in 1988; and his Master of Science in Agricultural Engineering from the Central Luzon State University in Munoz, Nueva Ecija, in 1999.

In 2014, he finished his Master of Engineering in Agri-Chain Management from Larenstein University in The Netherlands as a recipient of The Netherlands Fellowship Program.

Just this year, he finished his Doctorate of Philosophy in Agricultural Engineering also from CLSU as a DOST scholar. Also this year, he received the DOST Academic Excellence Award during the National Science and Technology week for being an outstanding scholar of the Science department.