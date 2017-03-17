Philosophy, mission and vision statements

Part 2

LAST week’s review of institutional statements focused on what they are and why sometimes one statement is confused with another. At present, Philippine higher education institutions (HEIs) are revising or have revised their mission, vision, philosophy or value statements, goals and objectives—likely to articulate the internationalization of institutional focus and processes, particularly in view of Asean. Herewith are examples by which businesses, HEIs and a government department declare their mission and vision. Mission and vision are sometimes combined in a statement or more, along with core values. Other universities express these in much longer statements than do others. Some prefer to be very brief.

The ideal mission statement is short, easy to memorize, written in easy to understand language, specific to what the institution does, and simply explains how it differs from others of its kind. The vision statement expresses the institution’s desired future.

Here are some examples of mission-vision statements in brief: 1) The Humane Society: Celebrating Animals, Confronting Cruelty; 2) Best Friends Animal Society: A better world through kindness to animals”; 3) Google: To organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful; 4) Avon: To be the company that best understands and satisfies the product, service and self-fulfillment needs of women— globally.<https://7geese.com/the-difference-between-core-values-mission-and-vision-statements-…>.

Examples from HEIs and a government department: Mission – 1) “Arkansas State University (ASU) educates leaders, enhances intellectual growth, and enriches lives.” Vision – “ASU aspires to be an academic leader recognized for innovation and quality in teaching and learning, international standing in strategic research areas, and commitment to outreach and service to the Delta and beyond.”https://www.angelo.edu/services/strategy/samplestatements.php

2) Mission – “Buffalo State College (BSC) is a diverse and inclusive college committed to the intellectual, personal, and professional growth of its students, faculty, and staff. Vision – “BSC will be a nationally recognized leader in public higher education, known for: its caring academic environment where lives are transformed through education and each individual is valued; the intellectual and creative accomplishments of its faculty, staff, students and alumni; its cross culturally competent community dedicated to developing leaders for an increasingly global society.”

3) “Philippine Christian University (PCU). Our Vision: “A distinctively strong Christian University integrating faith, character and service in building up and enhancing the quality of life.” Our Mission: “We, at PCU, a church-related academic institution, commit ourselves to: Provide an education that will enhance the development of Christian character; Promote academic excellence and the highest quality education Be responsive to Philippine needs and conditions; Become responsible stewards of God’s creation and resources; Foster international understanding and goodwill; Support the ecumenical movement.” <http://pcu.edu.ph/about-2/mission-vision-goals/>

4) Xavier University—the Ateneo de Cagayan (XU). Vision: “To be a leading Asean university by forming leaders of character by 2033.”Mission: “XU is a Filipino, Catholic and Jesuit educational community dedicated to the integral development of the person for the needs of Mindanao, the Philippines and Asia-Pacific.” In the university’s website, its mission as a Filipino, Jesuit and Catholic university is articulated. “In sum, XU forms men and women of competence, conscience and commitment to service of the church, the global community and the Filipino people.” <http://www.xu.edu.ph/vision-and-mission>

5) Ateneo de Manila University (AdeM). Vision-Mission: “As a University, the AdeM seeks to preserve, extend, and communicate truth and apply it to human development and the preservation of the environment.” (Please refer to the AdeM website on the university’s mission as a Filipino, Jesuit and Catholic university.) “The University seeks all these, as an academic community, through the exercise of the functions proper to a university, that is, through teaching, research and service to the community.”<http://www.ateneo.edu/ateneo-de-manila-university-vision-mission-statement>

6) Liceo de Cagayan University (LdCU). Vision: “A leading Filipino University preparing responsible global leaders, anchored on Total Human Formation, for God, Country, and Humanity.” Mission: “The University is committed to deliver quality instruction, research and service learning for global integration,” <http://www.liceo.edu.ph/about-ldcu/>

7) Silliman University. Vision: “A leading Christian institution committed to total human development for the well-being of society and environment.” Mission: “Infuse into the academic learning the Christian faith anchored on the gospel of Jesus Christ. Provide an environment where Christian fellowship and relationship can be nurtured and promoted. Provide opportunities for growth and excellence in every dimension of the University life in order to strengthen character, competence and faith. Instill in all members of the University community an enlightened social consciousness and a deep sense of justice and compassion. Promote unity among peoples and contribute to national development.” <su.edu.ph › About Silliman>

8) Department of Agriculture, Region X. Vision: A modernized small holder agriculture and fisheries; a diversified rural economy, technologically advanced and internationally competitive—guided by sound practice of resource sustainability, the principles of social justice, and a strong private sector participation. Mission: To help and empower the farm and fishing communities and the private sector to produce enough accessible and affordable food for every Filipino and a decent income for all. (Note: sometimes, the core values tie up with the Vision as in this example: “guided by sound practice. . .”)

In sum, institutional mission and vision statements, along with the core values, goals and objectives guide strategic planning of a university. They guide attitude and behavior and communicate purpose and direction to everyone in the institution, and draw stakeholders’ commitment to be identified with the institution. It is important for each one in the institution to have a functional understanding of these statements.

The author, one of the country’s most accomplished institutional management experts, held top academic positions at Xavier University (the Ateneo de Cagayan) before heading chartered institutions. She attended topmost universities in the Philippines, Germany, Great Britain and Japan. An internationalization consultant on call, she is journal copy editor of, and Graduate Studies professorial lecturer at, the Liceo de Cagayan University. Awards include a Lifetime Professional Achievement from the Commission on Higher Education and recently, the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany (Verdienstorden der Bundesrepublik Deutschland).

