PhilPost to issue NBI clearances

The Philippine Postal Corp. (PhilPost) will now issue National Bureau of Investigation clearances through the NBI’s new satellite office at the Manila Central Post Office Building in Intramuros, Manila.

In a Memorandum of Agreement, PhilPost and the NBI established a partnership for the Post Office Building to serve as an NBI processing site.

The PhilPost said the agreement marks an important step in government partnership on vital services and processes in obtaining clearances for employment, gun licensing and overseas travel.

The partnership also coincides with the 25th anniversary of the postal service as a government-owned and -controlled corporation from 1992 to the present.

The PhilPost will provide five counters dedicated to processing NBI clearances and will a charge a minimal “convenience fee” of P25 in addition to the processing fee.

Postmaster General and Chief Executive Officer Joel Otarra said the PhilPost will satisfy the demand of delivering public services and properly addressing the needs of the people.

“To meet public demands, this agreement brings access to public services closer to the consumers through PhilPost’s existing network of post offices and postal stations in the country,” Ottara added.

The service also seeks to provide services to rural areas not reached by electronic services such as the Internet and instant messaging and to become a virtual “one-stop shop” for government services.

KENNETH HERNANDEZ