PhilRealty’s SkyVillas ready for occupancy

The building and residential units in Philippine Realty and Holdings Corporation’s (PhilRealty) upscale SkyVillas residences have been fully completed, the developer said on Tuesday, with only finishing work remaining on some of the building’s amenities.

The SkyVillas are the second of what will be an eventual total of six residential buildings in PhilRealty’s One Balete project in New Manila, Quezon City. The first, the Skyline Premiere, has already been completed.

Designed by R.Villarosa + Architects with interior design by Reynaldo Javier Ng, the SkyVillas are in keeping with PhilRealty’s objective of providing large living spaces in vertical developments. The number of units per floor in the 32-story tower varies from two to eight, with the residential units providing a generous 3.1-meter floor to ceiling height.

A PhilRealty representative on Tuesday said that turnover of the residential units began in March, and that the building’s units and common areas were completed by the end of last month. Finishing work on some of the building’s amenities is now ongoing, and while there was no firm completion date available, everything should be fully completed by the end of the year.

Units in the SkyVillas are available in a one-bedroom, two-bathroom configuration with a floor area of 65 square meters and provision for a maid’s room; 132-square meter two-bedroom suites with three bathrooms; three-bedroom units ranging in size from 161 sqm to 431 sqm; and four-bedroom penthouse villas ranging in size from 386 sqm to 407 sqm.

Approximate prices for residential units at SkyVillas range from P10.5 million for one-bedroom units to P33 million for three-bedroom units, according to sales information posted online. However, prospective buyers should check with the developer for the latest updated prices.

“Keeping in mind the needs of our distinguished clientele, each apartment is also provided with a kitchen that has its own service entrance, a utility area with open-air ventilation, and a maid’s quarters with its own spacious bathroom,” the developer pointed out.

PhilRealty also highlighted that completed residential units are turned over in ready-to-occupy condition, with SMEG kitchen appliances, Kohler and Grohe bathroom fixtures, Canadian Kitchen cabinetry, split-type air conditioners, and multi-point water heaters.

Connection to the outdoors and a “garden feel” are key design features of the SkyVillas residential units. Each unit has floor-to-ceiling windows, and balconies accessible from the master’s and second bedrooms.

Apart from amenities such as a gym, business center and library, meeting and function room, and clubhouse and swimming, the SkyVillas also features audiovisual intercoms in each unit connected to the building’s reception and security center, three high-speed elevators and one service elevator, and three levels of basement parking.