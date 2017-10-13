PhilRice to house new biotech center

The Central Experiment Station of the Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice), an agency under the Department of Agriculture, will soon house the biggest biotechnology center of the DA that is expected to generate technologies and innovations for agriculture.

Advertisements

“The goal of constructing this center is to generate improved technologies, increase productivity, and enhance commercial value of DA’s priority crops such as rice, abaca, coconut, white and yellow corn, cotton, cassava, sweet potato, yam, tomato, and eggplant,” said Roel Suralta, head of DA’s Crop Biotechnology Center and one of the proponents of the project.

The center will not only provide equipment and facilities, but also training and support to Filipino researchers who will venture in the field of biotechnology. It also aims to build a network among local and international researchers to sustain and continually advance biotechnology in the Philippines.

More than P300 million has been raised to construct state-of the-art laboratories and facilities.

The funding of the said facility was granted by the US government through its Public Law 480 program, also known as the Agricultural Trade Development and Assistance Act.