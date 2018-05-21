PhilRice: Tech will lessen Train’s impact on farmers

THERE are technologies in place to lessen the impact of Republic Act 10963, or the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) Act, on Filipino rice farmers, which saw their income reduced after its implementation, the Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice) said.

According to the agency, Train-imposed excise taxes on fuel caused the decrease.

“Train increased the production cost of pump-dependent farmers by 50 centavos for every kilogram of palay (unhusked rice) produced, which diminished their income by 10 percent,” PhilRice said.

Since Train’s implementation, fuel cost—which accounts for 30 percent of production cost—has risen by P2,014 per hectare, it added.

PhilRice data show that farmers’ current fuel cost is P15,876 per ha., a 14.5-percent increase from the pre-Train P13,862 per ha.

A typical farmer uses 397 liters of fuel per ha., from land preparation until harvesting, while “mechanized” farmers consume 413 l/ ha. This results in a difference of 16 l/ha, adding between P600 and P1,000 to the cost.

To offset the increase, PhilRice Executive Director Sailila E. Abdula said yield-enhancing technologies, including machines, water management, and rice varieties, were available for farmers to use.

One is the combine harvester, which Abdula said gets the farmers “an additional net income of P6,000, which comes from the savings [they]obtained from the reduced labor cost in harvesting, threshing, and using sacks and twine.”

Another is the so-called four-in-one machine, from which farmers earn P3,527 more, as it reduces postharvest losses from manual harvesting, axial-flow threshing, and piling.

To further save on fuel, PhilRice is also promoting rice hull, a farm waste common in rural communities, in powering water pumps; and water pump gasifier, which burns rice hull as fuel. These will give farmers irrigation savings of 30 percent to 40 percent every season.

Alternate wetting and drying technology, or irrigating fields a few days after the water level has dropped to about 15 centimeters below the soil’s surface, is another pratice that gives 16 percent-to-35 percent savings without decreasing yield.

Meanwhile, farmer Rolando San Gabriel of the Science City of Muñoz, Nueva Ecija province advised growers to plant high-yielding rice varieties to cope with Train’s impact.

“We cannot control the prices, but we are in control of our farming practices,” San Gabriel said.

“We must have a target yield per cropping season and see how we can cut down on the cost. We can start with our choice of rice varieties,” he added.

“I will still farm despite the cost adjustments. With the right strategies, farmers can survive Train,” the farmer said.