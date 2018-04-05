PhilSeven to spend P3.5B for expansion

PHILSEVEN Corp. is setting aside P3.5 billion this year to finance its store expansion strategy.

In a disclosure on Wednesday, PhilSeven said bulk of the amount would go to new store openings, store renovation, and equipment acquisition in line with new product launches.

“The Company remains on track when it comes to pursuing its store expansion program. It continues to invest in opening new stores in existing and new markets even if competition had slowed down … The focus of the organization going forward will be on increasing sales per store,” the company said.

“There are various programs lined up covering expanding merchandise assortment and launching of new food and beverage items,” it added.

In 2017, PhilSeven Corp. netted P1.32 billion, up 12.1 percent from the P1.18 billion booked in 2016. For the fourth quarter alone, profit surged 25.8 percent to P669.6 million.

Same store sales grew 3.7 percent year-on-year during the fourth quarter driven by new product launches and improved assortment.

Retail sales from all stores went up by 18.2 percent to P37.5 billion, driven by the increase in the number of operating stores.

The company ended last year with a total of 2,285 stores, up by 290 stores from 2016. New stores added during the year totaled to 317 against 27 closures. Fifty-four percent of its stores are franchise-operated and 46 percent are corporate-owned.

“2017 was far from our best year in terms of both same store sales growth and new store openings. The latter was a deliberate profit-taking move in response to reduced competitive activity, resulting in higher average new store sales, and the former due to high base effects in 2016,” PhilSeven President and Chief Executive Officer Jose Victor Paterno said.

“The bright side to all this is that in our struggle to improve sales for the year, we ended up laying the foundation for same store sales growth in the future by running experiments on assortment and looking deeper into pricing, as well as expanding new lines like coffee and fried chicken. Some of this started bearing fruit towards the end of the year—coffee went from 780 to 1180 stores, and chicken from 80 to 340, for example,” he added.

PhilSeven operates the Philippine franchise of the 7-Eleven international convenience store chain.