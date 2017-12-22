PhilSeven’s 65% stock dividend

PARITY Values Inc. (PVI) is a significant stockholder of Liberty Flour Mills Inc. (LFM). On December 18, it bought

33,647 LFM shares at P60 per share. The acquisition increased PVI’s stake in LFM to 61,127,274 common shares, or 40.752 percent of 150 million outstanding common shares.

An LFM public ownership report (POR) as of September 30 this year listed Parity Values as holder of 61,090,972 LFM common shares, or 40.727 percent. The increase in the company’s ownership resulted from its acquisition of 2,655 LFM common shares at P59.05 per share on September 5.

In the same POR, Liberty Flour Mills classified 75,205,515 common shares, or 50.137 percent, as its “total number of non-public shares,” which represent 50.137 percent of 150 million outstanding LFM common shares. It credited the public with 74,794,485 LFM common shares, or 49.863 percent.

William Carlos Uy, president of Parity Values, is chairman of LFM’s 11-person board, which includes two independent directors. He is also president of Liberty Flour Mills, according to an ownership disclosure posted on the website of the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) and filed by Ma. Elisa Ledesma, assistant corporate secretary.

As a family-owned but listed company, Liberty Flour Mills described the relationship among its officers. It said in a filing, “William Carlos Uy and John Carlos Uy are brothers. Likewise, Benjamin Jalandoni and Jesus Jalandoni Jr. are brothers. Benjamin Jalandoni, Jesus Jalandoni Jr., Jose Ma. S. Lopez and Vicente Vargas are first cousins.

Sandra Uy is the daughter of William Carlos Uy and nephew of John Carlos Uy, respectively.”

Ownership profile

Union Bank of the Philippines (UBP) listed the public in a POR as of September 30 as owners of 324,065,878 UBP common shares, or 30.62 percent of 1,058,343,929 outstanding common shares.

The same POR showed that Union Bank’s total non-public common shares stood at 734,278,051, equivalent to 69.38 percent, which were held by insiders.

As one of two principal stockholders, Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. owned 525,876,750 UBP common shares, or 49.689 percent, of which it directly owned 511,581,606 UBP common shares. The Insular Life Assurance Co. Inc. directly owned 171,597,613 UBP common shares, or 16.214 percent.

Also included among UBP’s non-public shares were 27,380,303 UBP common shares, or 2.587 percent, held by the members of the bank’s 15-person board; 2,982,650 UBP common shares, or 0.282 percent, held by 38 bank officers. Employees held 6,440,735 UBP common shares, or 0.609 percent.

65% stock dividend

As of September 30 this year, Philippine Seven Corp. (PSC) had 459,121,573 issued common shares, of which 686,250 common shares were held in treasury. This left the company with 458,435,323 outstanding common shares.

PhilSeven listed on the PSE website 756,418,283 common shares as outstanding, which included 297,982,960 common representing the company’s 65 percent stock dividend.

It is easy to deduce from the filings and the PSE website how PSC arrived at 756,418,283 as the number of outstanding common shares. Multiplying 458,435,323 common shares by 1.65 results in 756,418,282.95, or 756,418,283 (rounded off).

Translated, 65 percent would mean increasing pro-rata the number of common shares each stockholder owned before the declaration and approval by the board.

PhilSeven used to have an authorized capital stock (ACS) of 600 million common shares. With the declaration of 65 percent stock dividend, which required more common shares that it did not have, the company held a special stockholders’ meeting on June 16, 2017 to increase its ACS to 1.6 billion common shares from 600 million common shares.

Thus, PSC’s amended Article Seven of its Articles of Incorporation to “reflect the capital increase.”

Due Diligencer’s take

Listed companies rarely declare stock dividend. Try clicking “dividends and rights” at the left side of your laptop or computer when surfing www.edge.pse.com.ph and you would know what Due Diligencer meant. As a matter of fact, several entries under “dividends and rights” are cash dividend that were due mostly preferred shares.

Yes, there are also dividend entries for common shares, but these are mostly regular dividends that are already known to market investors. The public investors need not guess if the board would approve cash dividends when they would prefer to receive stock dividends.

Among the few which distributed stock dividends were Semirara Mining and Power Corp. and PhilSeven.

Semirara increased its authorized capital to P10 billion from P3 billion. The increase was intended to accommodate the additional infusion of P3,195,859,290, the amount taken from the company’s unappropriated retained earnings.

Why capital infusion?

Since Semirara declared a 300 percent stock dividend, it has nowhere else to source the amount to than its surplus or unappropriated retained earnings, which, as of Dec. 31, 2016, amounted to P19,152,984,511, according to an audited financial statement.

By the way, would the public investors prefer stock dividend to cash dividend? Why? Or why not? Just asking.

