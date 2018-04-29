Philstage Gawad Buhay announces winners in 10th edition

Aicelle Santos, Baron Geisler honored for featured roles in ‘Maynila sa mga Kuko ng Liwanag’ and ‘Aurelio Sedisyoso’ respectively’

Comprised of the leading professional theater and dance companies in the Philippines, Philstage was organized and established the Gawad Buhay Awards in 2008 exclusively for the performing arts. It is considered the country’s equivalent to Broadway’s Tony Awards.

A select panel of jurors—members of the press and the academe—is tasked to watch all productions of Philstage-member companies and after careful deliberation, the jurors come up with a set of nominees and finalists.

Winners are selected from those staged by Repertory Philippines (REP), 9 Works Theatrical, Actor’s Actors Inc., Ballet Manila (BM), Ballet Philippines (BP), Philippine Ballet Theatre (PBT), Full House Theater Company (Resorts World Manila), Gantimpala Theater Foundation (GTF), Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA), Philippine Opera Company (POC), Red Turnip Theater (RTT), Stages, Tanghalang Pilipino (TP) and Trumpets.

Clinching the 10th edition’s Outstanding Performance In A Musical was “Newsies” of 9WT while Best Ensemble In A Play went to “Ang Pag-uusig” of Tanghalang Pilipino. The trophies were handed out on April 12 at Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Little Theater.

Gian Magdangal won Male Lead Performance In A Musical for Newsies, Aicelle Santos for Female Featured Performance In A Musical for “Maynila Sa Mga Kuko Ng Liwanag” of GTF and Baron Geisler for Male Featured Performance In A Musical for “Aurelio Sedisyoso” of TP.

PETA president CB Garrucho and BP artistic director Agnes Locsin were conferred the Natatanging Gawad Buhay for Lifetime Achievement.

Completing the list winners are:

Outstanding Original Libretto-J-Mee Katanyag, PETA’s Tagu-taguan; Outstanding Translation or Adaptation-Jerry Respeto, TP’s Ang Pag-uusig; Outstanding Musical Direction – Ejay Yatco, REP’s Hair;

Outstanding Original Musical Composition -Diwa de Leon, BM’s Ibong Adarna; Outstanding Choreography for a Dance Production – Gerardo Francisco, BM’s Ibong Adarna; Outstanding Choreography for a Play or Musical – PJ Rebullida, Globe Live/9WT’s Newsies.

Outstanding Costume Design – Bonsai Cielo, REP’s In the Next Room, or the Vibrator Play; Outstanding Lighting Design -John Batalla, REP’s Agnes of God; Outstanding Sound Design – Jethro Joaquin, REP’s Agnes of God; Outstanding Set Design -Joey Mendoza, REP’s Agnes of God.

Female Lead Performance in a Play—Roselyn Perez, REP’s Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike; Male Lead Performance in a Play—Joshua Spafford, REP’s In the Next Room, or the Vibrator Play and JV Ibesate, Tanghalang Pilipino’s Ang Pag-uusig; Female Featured Performance in a Play – Rebecca Coates, REP’s Agnes of God; Male Featured Performance in a Play—Marco Viaña, TP’s Ang Pag-uusig.

Male Lead Performance in Modern Dance: Rudy de Dios, BM’s Ibong Adarna; Female Featured Performance in Modern Dance—Sarah Alejandro, Amada from Ballet Philippines’ The Exemplars: Amada and Other Dances; Male Featured Performance in Modern Dance—Romeo Peralta, BM’s Ibong Adarna; Female Lead Performance in Classical Dance —Denise Parungao, BP’s Swan Lake.

Male Lead Performance in Classical Dance—Victor Maguad, BP’s Swan Lake; Female Featured Performance in Classical Dance—Abigail Oliveiro, BM’s Don Quixote; Male Featured Performance in Classical Dance – Peter San Juan, PBT’s La Bayadere; Outstanding Modern Dance Production —BM’s Ibong Adarna; Outstanding Classical Dance Production – BP’s The Nutcracker.

Outstanding Stage Direction for a Play—Dennis Marasigan, TP’s Ang Pag-uusig; Outstanding Stage Direction for a Musical – Robbie Guevara, Globe Live/ 9WT’s Newsies; Outstanding Ensemble Performance for a Play —TP’s Ang Pag-uusig; Outstanding Ensemble Performance for a Musical —Globe Live/9WT’s Newsies; Outstanding Ensemble Performance for Modern Dance – BM’s Ibong Adarna; Outstanding Ensemble Performance for Classical Dance-BP’s Swan Lake.

Outstanding Production of Existing Material for a Play-REP’s Agnes of God; Outstanding Production of Existing Material for a Musical -Globe Live/9WT’s Newsies; Outstanding Play—Original or Translation/Adaptation –TP’s Ang Pag-uusig.