Philweb still can’t operate –Pagcor

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) on Monday said Philweb still cannot resume its operations even if it has been granted a Certificate of Accreditation as an electronic gaming system (EGS) provider to licensed electronic gaming sites.

Philweb received its certification on October 30, 2017.

“Pagcor wishes to clarify that such accreditation alone does not grant Philweb the permission to resume its operations until Pagcor has procured the third party audit service provider for electronic games. The third party audit service or Electronic Management Gaming System (EMGS) provider – which is still in the process of procurement – will oversee the compliance of all gaming service providers. More importantly, the EGMS will ensure the veracity of information provided by licensees and operators with regard to player registrations, player account controls, player funds, reporting, audit, among others,” Pagcor said in a statement.

Philweb ceased its operations in August last year. Its founder, Roberto Ongpin, sold his stake to businessman Gregorio “Greggy” Araneta 3rd.

Pagcor said Philweb should first secure an EGMS before it can operate. An EGMS gives the assurance that Philweb’s electronic gaming licensees and operators are not only properly regulated but also accurately remit what is due to the government.

Philweb, Pagcor said, will have to secure a Notice to Proceed before it can resume operations.