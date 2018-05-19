PHINMA Energy unit exits service contract

PHINMA Energy Corp. said on Thursday its unit PHINMA Petroleum and Geothermal, Inc. (PPG) is withdrawing from Service Contract (SC) 51 in Eastern Visayas. The company told the stock exchange that PPG has informed the Department of Energy of its withdrawal from the said service contract. As a result, it said PPG will recognize a loss P32.7 million for the write off of its share in the expenditures incurred to date under SC 51. The amount is equivalent to 22 percent of the company’s total assets as of March 31 this year, PHINMA Energy said. PPG has a 6.7 percent participating interest in the service contract.