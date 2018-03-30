Phivolcs lowers Mayon alert to level 2

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Thursday lowered the status of Mayon Volcano to Alert Level, citing a “general decline in unrest” towards hazardous eruption.

“The lowering of the alert status should not be interpreted to mean that the volcano’s unrest has ceased, considering that the [structure]is still inflated relative to its baseline level. If there is a resurgence of volcanic unrest…the alert status may step up to Alert Level 3 again,” Phivolcs said in its advisory.

Gov. Al Francis Bichara has ordered the local disaster risk reduction management offices of the towns of Camalig, Guinobatan, Malilipot and the city of Tabaco in Albay for the full decampment of evacuees from the six-kilometer radius permanent danger zone (PDZ).

For the past two weeks, Mayon’s seismic activity has waned from 82 to less than 10 rockfall events attributed to lava collapses. The overall decline indicates that there is no active transport of eruptible magma to the shallow levels of the volcano, the agency added.

Phivolcs also recorded a downward trend in ground deformation and gas emission of Mayon, which characterizes “moderate level of unrest.”

The public is reminded to avoid entry into the 6-kilometer PDZ because of the hazards of rockfalls, avalanches and steam-driven eruptions.

Phivolcs first detected a volcanic eruption on January 13 and raised Mayon’s status to Alert Level 4 on January 22 which meant that hazardous eruption was imminent.