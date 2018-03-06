Phivolcs lowers Mayon alert, cites ‘general decline in unrest’

THE Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Tuesday morning downgraded Mayon Volcano’s alert status to Level 3 because of its “general decline in unrest.”

“Mayon Volcano’s condition in the past week has been characterized by a general decline in unrest reflected by moderate seismicity and degassing, deflation of edifice and a decrease in eruptive activity at the summit crater,” Phivolcs said in its advisory.

It added that Mayon’s activity has diminished to occasional gas emission with ash plumes, weak eruption of fountain-like lava, quiet lava flow and lava collapse, and two to four days of “relative quiescence” or inactivity.

Alert Level 3 indicates that there is a decreased tendency towards hazardous eruption.

The agency warned that at Alert Level 3, sudden explosions, lava collapses, and ashfall may still occur and threaten areas in the upper to middle slopes of Mayon.

“Phivolcs recommends that entry into the 6-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone and a precautionary 7-kilometer radius Extended Danger Zone stretching from Anoling, Camalig to Sta. Misericordia, and Sto. Domingo must be strictly prohibited,” it added.

Phivolcs first detected a volcanic eruption on January 13 and raised Mayon’s status to Alert Level 4 on January 22, which meant that hazardous eruption was imminent. GLEE JALEA