Phivolcs records 143 lava collapses over Mayon as more families fill up evacuation centers

THE Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said on Wednesday that 143 lava collapse events and one tremor have been recorded Mayon volcano over the past 24 hours.



“Lava is coming out along with the collapsing of the lava’s side at the summit, resulting to a continuing lava downward flow,” Phivolcs chief Renato Solidum told The Manila Times.



He added that these events have generated ash cloud that drifted towards the southwest portion of the volcano and caused an increase in gas emission.



A lava collapse occurs when boulders roll down the volcanic dent, which could generate a pyroclastic flow or a fast current of volcanic matter based on Mayon’s behavior.



According to Phivolcs, Alert Level 3 or a “relatively high level of unrest” remains over Mayon as of Wednesday morning and hazardous eruption was imminent within weeks or days.



Residents are strongly advised to be vigilant and desist from entering the six-kilometer (km) radius Permanent Danger Zone and the seven-km Extended Danger Zone because of rockfalls, landslides, and sudden explosions which could trigger volcanic flows.



Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said that the number of affected families has increased to 5,761 or 23,729 individuals in 30 villages in Albay.



Gov. Al Franchis Bichara placed Albay under a state of calamity on Tuesday night.



DSWD told The Manila Times that 4,659 families or 18,793 persons were in 23 evacuation centers in the municipalities of Daraga, Guinobatan, Malilipot, and Santo Domingo and the cities of Ligao and Tabaco; while 1,184 families or 4,936 persons were currently staying with their relatives and friends.



The agency added that it would continue monitoring developments in Albay and was prepared to immediately beef up supplies should local government units in affected municipalities need them. GLEE JALEA