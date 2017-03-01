Phivolcs’ Solidum appointed to DOST

Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) Director Renato Solidum Jr. will soon leave his post to join the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) as an undersecretary.

In a news conference in Malacanang, Science Secretary Fortunato de la Peña announced that Solidum will be the DOST undersecretary for disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation.

De la Peña said he has recommended that Solidum continue to head the Phivolcs as officer-in-charge (OIC).

He added that two people, ideally, are supposed to serve the functions of DOST undersecretary and Phivolcs chief but he decided to keep Solidum in Phivolcs because of a clamor in the agency.

“Dr. Solidum brings with him years of experience in disaster risk reduction and management particularly in the field of geological hazards like earthquakes and tsunamis,” the DOST said in a statement.