Phivolcs warns public vs ‘big one’ news

THE Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) warned the public on Saturday from sharing news that a big quake will happen between February 24 and March 8.

“There is no reliable technology in the world that can confidently predict the date, time and location of large earthquakes,” Phivolcs said in a statement.

Phivolcs said it prepares earthquake scenarios and urged the public to avoid sharing news circulating that there will be a big one.

“Please avoid sharing these messages because your friends and relatives will think that you believe these messages are true and they will take your word for it,” it said.

Earlier this week, a certain website indicated that there will be a big earthquake and called everyone to be observant.