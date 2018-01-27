PHLPost issues Mama Sita commemorative stamps

As a tribute to the 100th birth anniversary of culinary icon Teresita “Mama Sita” Reyes, the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) recently released 80,000 copies of commemorative stamps in her honor.

Designed by Ian Darren Aycocho and Cristian Molina, the image on the stamp is their rendition of the country’s culinary icon accompanied by the slogan, “Kababayan, Ina, Kusinera.”

Family and relatives, stamp collectors, and distinguished guests attended the intimate and formal launch at the Manila Central Post Office in Liwasang Bonifacio.

Mama Sita’s interest in local gastronomy directed her to create her own line of mixes and sauces, aimed to bring the wonderful Filipino flavors not just in the country but also abroad, especially those who had been longing for native dishes.



“Today, Mama Sita’s legacy and influence lives on, bringing the taste of the Philippine cuisine to Filipinos abroad by pioneering the use of special mixes and seasonings to enrich the flavor of Filipino food,” Postmaster General Joel Otarra pointed out.

Mama Sita stamps are available at the Post Shop, Central Post Office, Door 203, Liwasang Bonifacio, Manila and at post offices nationwide.