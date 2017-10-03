PHLPost launches 5th letter writing contest

The Philippine Postal Corp. (PHLPost) has invited students to join its 5th National Letter Writing Day to celebrate World Post Day. The event will be held at SM North Edsa in Quezon City and other SM branches on October 9.

Letter-writing contests will also be held in the cities of Cabanatuan, Tarlac, San Pablo, Cebu, Iloilo, Davao and Cagayan de Oro.

The grand winner will represent the Philippines in the international letter writing activity to be held at the Universal Postal Union (UPU) headquarters in Berne, Switzerland.

The UPU’s 46th International Letter Writing Contest will revolve on the question: “Imagine you are an advisor to the new UN Secretary-General which world issue would you help him tackle first and how would you advise him to solve it?”

The topic was chosen to celebrate the election of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

At least 150 countries will celebrate World Post Day on October 9 with letter writing activities and stamp collecting.