Phoenix extends Adopt-a-Watershed program

PETROLEUM distributor Phoenix Petroleum has extended its support to the Davao City Water District in its home city by adopting a hectare of land in the important Malagos Watershed Reservation for conservation under its Adopt-a-Watershed program.

Managed by the Phoenix Philippines Foundation, the company’s corporate social responsibility arm, the program was launched in 2009, and planted about 32,000 trees in the Davao area since 2011.

“We intend to help save whatever is left in the watersheds,” said Phoenix Petroleum Philippines’ manager Ben

Sur. “To date, the foundation has adopted nine watersheds nationwide, with the latest in Iloilo City.”

The foundation partners with local water districts to provide plant samplings and financial support for the maintenance and upkeep of the watersheds.

“Watersheds play a vital role in the community. They filter water from the rains and are responsible for the drinking water and agriculture use of nearby communities,” said Sur.

The area in the Malagos Watershed supplies water for parts of the third district of Davao City.

The Foundation has had success in its efforts in helping conserve watersheds and hopes to widen its reach to other cities all over the Philippines, Sur added.