Phoenix eyes 2019 start of new asphalt business

LISTED Phoenix Petroleum Philippines, Inc. expects to begin commercial operations of its asphalt business by next year, a senior official told reporters.

“Operations will go in full swing as soon as facility is up but we may start some small transactions this year depending on how we can bring it in,” Phoenix Petroleum Chief Finance Officer Joseph John Ong said in a chance interview.

“But we certainly want [to start]selling immediately because what we intend to do is actually bring in high quality asphalt, not the one that is currently available in the country,” he added.

Ong said the oil company was in the process of securing all the necessary permits for the plant, located inside an industrial park owned by parent firm Udenna Corp. in Calaca, Batangas that also houses Phoenix Petroleum’s import terminal and depot.

The facility’s capacity has yet to be determined and officials said they wanted to start slowly since the firm was not currently engaged in the asphalt business.

Bitumen will likely come from the refinery of partner Tipco Asphalt Public Co. Ltd, which Ong described as the biggest producer in Southeast Asia.

Last month, Phoenix Petroleum Chief Operating Officer Henry Albert Fadullon told reporters that the firm would have the asphalt business in place within the year.

Fadullon said the Dennis Uy-led company and partners Tipco and Carlito B. Castrillo of PhilAsphalt (Dev’t) Corp. were planning to “to offer a different kind of technology for construction facilities and roads.”

In January, Phoenix Petroleum disclosed that it had struck a joint venture agreement with Tipco and PhilAsphalt to operate, market, and distribute bitumen and bitumen-related products in the country. The joint venture company would have an authorized capital stock of about P275 million.

Phoenix Petroleum is involved in trading and marketing refined oil products, including liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and lubricants; operating depots and storage facilities; hauling and into-plane services; and trading and supply.

Shares of Phoenix Petroleum 50 centavos or 4.42 percent to close at P11.80 apiece on Friday.