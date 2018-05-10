Phoenix guns for back-to-back wins

Phoenix shoots for back-to-back wins as it goes up against winless Northern Luzon Expressway (NLEX) on Friday in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 43 Commissioner’s Cup at the Alonte Sports Arena in Binan, Laguna.

Coming from a thrilling 89-87 win over Magnolia last Sunday, the Fuel Masters aim for their third win in four games when they meet the Road Warriors at 4:30 p.m. while Blackwater and Barangay Ginebra San Miguel clash at 7 p.m.

Phoenix coach Louie Alas said the victory over NLEX would definitely boost the morale of the team after Matthew Wright’s game-winning heroics against Magnolia.

“We have to follow that up with another good game but we’re facing a dangerous opponent which is NLEX. They are coming from three consecutive losses,” said Alas, who is encouraging his import James White to focus also on offense aside from playing defense.

“He is a rim protector but he must also show his superiority on his offense. His role in the team is a rim protector but I told him that he needs to score also. I told him that he’s good but he can be better,” added Alas of White who is averaging 27.3 points, 14 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.6 blocks in three games.

Wright is also averaging 16.7 points and 7.6 assists in three games for the Fuel Masters, who are presently holding a 2-1 win-loss record.

Phoenix will tie Rain or Shine and Meralco, both 3-1 win-loss record holder, at No. 2 and 3 spots if it wins over NLEX.

The Road Warriors, who lost to Columbian Dyip (103-123), Rain or Shine (97-98) and Meralco (90-106), are expected to go all out as they search for their first victory in four games.

Kiefer Ravena and import Arnett Moultrie will anchor NLEX’s offense against Phoenix.

Meanwhile, Ginebra and Blackwater are both eyeing for their first win.

The Gin Kings are holding a 0-2 win-loss record under import Charles Garcia, although there is a good news that 7-footer Greg Slaughter could play in that game against the Elite after nursing with a sprained ankle since March.

The Elite, at 0-4, will be playing their fifth game under import Jarrid Famous. And a win is a must to save their campaign this conference.

This will be their second game under new coach Bong Ramos, who just replaced coach Leo Isaac last week.