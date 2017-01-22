Phoenix outplays Ginebra, gains QF berth

Phoenix Petroleum bagged a quarterfinal slot by posting a 79-73 win over an injury-prone Barangay Ginebra squad on Sunday in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Philippine Cup at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Rookie Matthew Wright delivered 18 points along with five rebounds and five assists to lead Phoenix while veteran JC Intal racked up 16 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Playmaker Simon Enciso added 11 points while Willie Wilson had 10 points and 12 rebounds also for Phoenix.

John Wilson contributed eight points for the Fuel Masters, who notched their eighth win against four losses. The Gin Kings, who played without the injured Japeth Aguilar, dropped to 5-5 win-loss record.

“I have been looking forward to having a chance to coach against coach Tim (Cone). You cannot outcoach him but I told my guys you have to outwork them,” said Phoenix Petroleum coach Ariel Vanguardia during the post game press conference. “We proved to ourselves that we can defend.”

Aguilar suffered a sprained elbow last Friday in Ginebra’s win over Blackwater.

The Fuel Masters caught the Gin Kings off-balance the rest of the way and never trailed after a 17-10 start at the end of first period.

Veteran Mark Caguioa and point guard LA Tenorio led Ginebra with 15 points apiece. JOSEF RAMOS

Scores:

PHOENIX 79 – Wright 18, Intal 16, Enciso 11, W. Wilson 10, J. wilson 8, Lanete 5, Torres 5, Baguio 3, Borboran 2, Miranda 1, Caperal 0, Alolino 0.

GINEBRA 73 – Tenorio 15, Caguioa 15, Thompson 10, Marcelo 10, Devance 8, Ferrer 7, Mercado 3, Cruz 3, Ellis 2, Taha 0, Helterbrand 0.

Quarter Scores: 17-10, 38-26, 57-47, 79-73