Phoenix Petroleum grows market share to 6.2%

INDEPENDENT oil firm Phoenix Petroleum Philippines, Inc. said its market share climbed to 6.2 percent in 2017 from 5.7 percent in the previous year, cementing its position in the oil industry.

“The Department of Energy in its Oil Supply/Demand Report for 2017 also shows Phoenix improving the most in market share among the top four players, reinforcing its reputation as the fastest-growing oil company in the country,” Phoenix Petroleum said in a disclosure on Monday.

Phoenix Petroleum noted that based on the DoE report, its market share is just behind Chevron Philippines’ 7 percent.

According to the same report, Petron Corporation, the largest oil refining and marketing company in the Philippines, retained its top spot with a market share of 27.6 percent, slightly lower than the 30.7 percent recorded in 2016.

Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp. stayed in second place with a market share of19.98 percent from 20.3 percent in the previous year.

Other players held a combined 36.8 percent of the market.

“We are proud to be an emerging major in the industry today, after having started just over 15 years ago in Davao City,” Phoenix Petroleum President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Uy said in a statement on Monday.

“As we enter the next phase of our growth, we will continue to be passionate and committed in serving our customers’ needs and growing the business. This milestone inspires us further towards our vision of being an indispensable partner to our customers and business partners,” Uy added.

Phoenix Petroleum trades and markets refined petroleum products, including liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and lubricants, and operates depots and storage facilities. It is also engaged in hauling and into-plane services and convenience store retailing.

The listed firm, which has been aggressively expanding in recent years, posted net income of P1.79 billion in 2017, up 65 percent from the P1.09 billion recorded in 2016.