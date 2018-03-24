Phoenix Petroleum lists fixed-rate bonds

Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc. has listed at the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp. (PDEx) P1.375-billion worth of fixed-rate bonds with a tenor of 1.5 years.

At a listing ceremony on Friday, Phoenix Petroleum CFO Joseph John Ong said the Dennis Uy-led firm’s short-term notes, to mature by September 2019, “will complement the company’s traditional working capital facilities from the banking community, which are mostly used for the financing of the company’s imported refined fuel products.”

The offering is also expected to provide comparable, if not cheaper, financing for the public and allow them to lock in rates for 18 months, he added.

The notes carry an interest rate of 4.6250 percent, and have June 23, September 23, December 23, and March 23 of each year as interest payment dates.

China Bank Capital Corp. is the transaction’s sole lead underwriter and bookrunner.

According to PDEx Chairman and CEO Cesar Crisol, Phoenix Petroleum’s enrolment of such notes is the third. He said he was pleased to see the move gaining acceptance among issuers.

“It is not surprising to see Phoenix, noted as one of the fastest-growing and leading independent oil companies in the Philippines, execute a nimble shift to this form of fundraising for all qualified investors,” he added.

Phoenix Petroleum is involved in trading and marketing refined oil products, including liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and lubricants; operating depots and storage facilities; hauling and into-plane services; and trading and supply.

It is setting up its own asphalt business this year, and has expanded into the convenience retailing business after acquiring Philippine FamilyMart CVS Inc. in January.

The company’s net income last year increased by 65 percent to P1.792 billion from P1.092 billion in 2016.