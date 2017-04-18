Phoenix Petroleum names new chief operating officer

DAVAO-BASED independent oil company Phoenix Petroleum Philippines, Inc. (PNX) announced on Monday the appointment of Henry Albert “Bong” Fadullon as its new chief operating officer.

Fadullon replaces Romeo de Guzman, who moved to a new post as vice chairman of the company’s board of directors.

“Bong’s appointment is a clear demonstration of our rigorous search for the best management talent in the petroleum industry,” Phoenix Petroleum President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Uy said in a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE).

“It reflects our fundamental belief that Phoenix Petroleum is on track to becoming a major player in the business,” he added.

Prior to his stint at Phoenix, Fadullon was general manager of Shell Shared Services (Asia) BV. He has spent 25 years in the petroleum industry.

De Guzman joined Phoenix in 2009 when the company was just starting to expand outside Mindanao.

De Guzman oversaw the expansion of retail outlets from 32 stations in 2009 to 505 in 2016, the growth in commercial accounts in various industries, and the increase in volume sales from 28 million liters to 1.5 billion liters, according to Phoenix.

“In his new role as vice chairman and senior strategic adviser, Romy will continue to guide us with his valuable expertise, experience, and knowledge of the industry,” Uy said.

For his part, Fadullon said he is looking forward to helping Phoenix Petroleum execute its vision of becoming a solid player in the country’s petroleum industry.

Phoenix Petroleum is the fastest growing oil company in the Philippines with an expanding network of operations nationwide. It has opened a total of 495 stations as of the end of September 2016. The company is engaged in the business of trading refined petroleum products and lubricants, operation of oil depots and storage facilities, shipping and logistics, and allied services.