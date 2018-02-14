Phoenix Petroleum to set up asphalt business this yr

DENNIS Uy-led Phoenix Petroleum Philippines, Inc. is planning to put up its own asphalt business within the year, a top company official said.

“Within the year, we will be having the asphalt business in place,” Phoenix Petroleum Chief Operating Officer Henry Albert Fadullon told reporters.

Fadullon said the Davao-based independent oil company and partners Tipco Asphalt Public Co. Ltd and Carlito B. Castrillo of PhilAsphalt (Dev’t) Corp. were planning to build their own bitumen plant in Calaca, Batangas. But he added they had not yet decided on the capacity of the facility.

“Our plan is with our partner to offer a different kind of technology for construction facilities and roads,” Fadullon said.

“Bitumen is thought to be asphalt, but there are a host of other applications where bitumen can be made for and be made,” he explained.

“Bitumen is the base product but I think within the bitumen phase, there is a lot of opportunity for innovation and I think that is where we see the opportunity in the Philippines,” Fadullon said.

In January, Phoenix Petroleum informed the local bourse it struck a joint venture agreement with Tipco Asphalt and PhilAsphalt to operate, market, and distribute bitumen and bitumen-related products in the country. The joint venture company would have an authorized capital stock of about P275 million.

Bitumen is a dense, highly viscous, petroleum-based hydrocarbon that is found in deposits such as oil sands and pitch lakes or is obtained as a residue of the distillation of crude oil.

Phoenix Petroleum recently launched its upgraded fuels powered with Phoenix PULSE Technology, which is said to have advanced cleaning and protection properties for improved power and acceleration.

The oil company recently expanded into the convenience retailing business following its acquisition of Philippine FamilyMart.