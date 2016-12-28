Phoenix scores comeback win over GlobalPort

Phoenix Petroleum made a huge comeback before the year ends overcoming a 26-point fourth quarter deficit and escape with a 101-99 win over GlobalPort on Wednesday in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Philippine Cup at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

“We didn’t quit and we just played well, that’s what is important,” said Phoenix coach Ariel Vanguardia during the postgame news conference. “It’s my fault because my game plan didn’t work, Terrence (Romeo) was firing at will.”

Forward Mark Borboran, who notched a career-high 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting in the field plus eight rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block, scored the game-winning basket. The Fuel Masters’ win-loss record improved to 4-3.

Rookie Matthew Wright finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists, while Simon Enciso had 14 points also for the Fuel Masters. JC Intal contributed nine points while veteran Cyrus Baguio also had seven points on top of seven rebounds and four assists.

Phoenix had back-to-back triumphs after beating Meralco 94-90 last week.

“We went small ball in the last three minutes and stole the game,” added Vanguardia. “It’s been an emotional week. I lost my mentor coach Bong Go. I dedicate my game to him. He is really like a father figure to me.”

Romeo’s 12 points in the opening quarter provided the Batang Pier a 22-20 lead at the start of second period. Globalport launched a 31-22 attack in the second frame highlighted by Pringle’s nine points to stretch the lead, 53-42, at the halftime break.

GlobalPort established an 84-61 lead at the end of third quarter. The Batang Pier widened the gap, 87-61, after Nino Canaleta’s three-pointer at the opening minute of the payoff canto.

But Phoenix unleashed a blazing 36-9 assault in the last nine minutes highlighted by Borboran’s 12 points and Baguio’s seven points. Terrence Romeo scored three free throws to tie the game at 99-all with 21 ticks to go in the last quarter.

Enciso missed his three-point shot in the last six seconds while Borboran notched a basket.

Romeo led GlobalPort with 32 points and nine assists. The Batang Pier’s win-loss record dropped to 3-3.