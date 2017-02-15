Phoenix Semiconductor breaks ground on Clark Phase 2 expansion project

Listed semiconductor company Phoenix Semiconductor Philippines Corp. (PSPC) has started expanding its manufacturing plant in Clark Freeport, Pampanga in line with its commitment to invest more in the Philippines and meet global demand.

PSPC broke ground on its Phase 2 manufacturing plant on Monday. It said the project’s second phase will be constructed in two stages, the first of which is targeted for completion by September 2017.

The project involves the construction of the manufacturing building with an initial production footprint of 18,000 square meters (sqm), a new 1,000-sqm warehouse and the expansion power utility building.

PSPC anticipates the global semiconductor industry to continue on its recovery path within 2017. The new facility would also house production capacity for SFA Semicon’s semiconductor assembly and packaging contracts in line with its global manufacturing realignment strategy which intended to see PSPC diversifying to mobile semiconductor products.