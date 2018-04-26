Phoenix starts supplying fuel to Meralco

DENNIS Uy-led Phoenix Petroleum Philippines, Inc. has begun supplying fuel to 11 distribution substations of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) in Luzon.

In a statement on Wednesday, the company said it recently secured the right to supply and deliver fuel to Meralco substations.

Also under the deal, the oil firm will provide Meralco with Phoenix PULSE Technology, an upgraded fuel it launched in the market last February.

Phoenix in February said earnings last year reached P1.7 billion, up 67 percent from the previous year, while revenues surged 45 percent. Sales volume was up 17 percent at 1.76 billion liters.

Meralco in 2017 posted a 6 percent increase in net income to P20.4 billion driven by higher electricity sales. Its revenues jumped 10 percent to 285.5 billion while consolidated energy sales volume rose 4 percent to 42,102 gigawatt hours.

Meralco serves 6.3 million customers which include the core of the country’s industrial, commercial, and population centers.

On Wednesday, shares of Phoenix Petroleum ended down 0.51 percent at P11.74 apiece while Meralco shares dropped 3.88 percent to P307 each.