Phoenix survives GlobalPort

Phoenix foiled GlobalPort’s late rally and escaped with a 104-100 victory on Friday in the last day of the elimination round of the Philippine Basketball Association Season 43 Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum. The victory kept Phoenix’s quarterfinals hope alive as it ended the elimination round with a 5-6 win-loss record.

Matthew Wright notched 22 of his 32 points in the first half on top of six assists and five rebounds while Jeff Chan scored 15 of his 18 points also in the first half as the Fuel Masters spoiled the return of GlobalPort leading scorer last conference Terrence Romeo. Gelo Alolino and RJ Jazul finished with a combined 20 points.

“We really don’t know how to finish until now. Good thing was we had a huge, huge lead,” said Phoenix coach Louie Alas. “But as my idol coaches say, a win is a win. But we have to learn from it and we never learned.”

Romeo, who missed GlobalPort’s last 10 games in the elimination round because of a knee injury, finished with 20 points. Sean Anthony and Stanley Pringle had 17 and 16 points, respectively, for the Batang Pier.

Globalport’s win-loss record dropped to 5-6 but remained seeded in the quarterfinals due to a superior quotient.

Scores:

PHOENIX 104 – Wright 32, Chan 18, Alolino 10, Jazul 10, Wilson 9, Kramer 8, Perkins 7, Eriobu 4, Mendoza 4, Intal 2, Cortes 0, Guevarra 0.

GLOBALPORT 100 – Romeo 20, Anthony 17, Pringle 16, Taha 12, Elorde 12, Grey 9, Gabayni 7, Guinto 6, Flores 1, Sargent 0, Juico 0, Teng 0, Nabong 0.

Quarterscores: 32-16, 63-35, 86-67, 104-100.