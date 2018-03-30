Phoenix to prioritize ‘basics’ for FamilyMart

DENNIS Uy-led Phoenix Petroleum Philippines, Inc. will prioritize the housecleaning of recently acquired Japanese convenience store chain FamilyMart before embarking on an expansion program for the brand.

“Right now, we are focusing on putting the basics in place,” Phoenix Petroleum Vice President for External Affairs Business Development and Security Raymond Zorrilla said in an email interview with The Manila Times.

“We want to elevate the efficiency of the existing stores first before we expand the brand in key areas such as BGC [Bonifacio Global City], Makati, Alabang, and Quezon City since that is where our target customers are,” Zorrilla added.

Last week, Phoenix Petroleum Chief Finance Officer Joseph John Ong told reporters they are focusing on the refurbishing of FamilyMart stores this year before they go full blast on expanding the business and its services.

Although they had negotiated to open at least two new stores this year, Ong added FamilyMart Co., Ltd. had advised them to slow down with the store expansion.

Phoenix Petroleum Chief Operating Officer Henry Albert Fadullon said last month that the company is looking at expanding its convenience store chain in Clark, Pampanga.

“That [Clark] is an area we’re looking at because that’s a significant part of our portfolio,” Fadullon has said.

“We have 177 hectares there and I’m sure when that’s fully built up similar or comparable to BGC (Bonifacio Global City) there will be a lot of opportunities there for FamilyMart,” he said.

Following the acquisition, Phoenix Petroleum has focused on basic housekeeping such as by ensuring stock levels are more than adequate and equipment such as freezers, air conditioning, and stoves are in good working condition.

“We’re looking at improving the supply chain deficiencies, processes, and procedures,” the official said, adding profitability of the convenience store segment is expected by 2019.

Aside from that, Phoenix Petroleum will be putting up a new IT system for FamilyMart, as well as relocating the central distribution center closer to Metro Manila since the majority of its stores are within the area.

Zorrilla noted that development of Clark Global City is under way and Phoenix Petroleum is indeed looking at that area for FamilyMart.

Phoenix informed the stock exchange in January that it had completed the acquisition of the local operations of Japan’s FamilyMart after the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) cleared the transaction on January 3.

The Davao-based oil company signed a memorandum of understanding with SIAL CVS Retailers and Japanese firms FamilyMart and Itochu in October last year to acquire 100 percent of Philippine FamilyMart CVS, Inc. (PFM) from SIAL CVS Retailers, Inc. and Japanese firms FamilyMart Co., Ltd. and Itochu Corp.

Phoenix Petroleum is involved in the trading and marketing of refined oil products, including liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and lubricants; operating depots and storage facilities; and hauling and into-plane services.

Phoenix Petroleum shares dipped 1.93 percent to P12.20 apiece on Wednesday.