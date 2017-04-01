Phoenix torch Gin Kings in Davao for 2nd win

Rookie Matthew Wright notched 27 points as Phoenix Petroleum beat Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, 94-91, for its second victory in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Commissioner’s Cup on Saturday at the University of Southern Philippines gym in Davao City. Phoenix Petroleum import Jameel McKay contributed 15 points, 28 rebounds, three steals and two blocks, while Cyrus Baguio had 13 points to help the Fuel Masters improve its win-loss record to 2-2. Japeth Aguilar and Joe Devance finished with 15 points each as the Gin Kings’ win-loss record fell to 0-1. Import Justin Brownlee posted 12 points also for Ginebra. JOSEF RAMOS