Phoenix unveils new Muntinlupa station

DENNIS Uy-led Phoenix Petroleum Philippines, Inc. recently opened its newest retail station along West Service Road in Muntinlupa City as part of efforts to strengthen its retail network.

Phoenix Petroleum said in a statement on Thursday that the Muntinlupa station, which sports a clean, modern, and sleek style, was the 100th built under a redesign program.

“The newest Phoenix station boasts of a spacious land area for easy movement, air-conditioned restrooms, and a strategic location—providing convenient access to motorists traveling on the South Luzon Expressway,” the company added.

“The new look of our stations is just the start of our improved products and services to our customers as we set the tone for the future. Our goal is to exceed customer expectations and engage with the community we are part of through our improved stations,” Phoenix Petroleum Chief Operating Officer Henry Fadullon said.

Phoenix Petroleum is a publicly-listed company engaged in the trading and marketing of refined petroleum products, including LPG and lubricants, operation of oil depots and storage facilities, hauling and into-plane services.

Incorporated in 2002, the company currently operates more than 500 stations nationwide.

Aside from its expanding retail network, the leading independent oil firm serves major accounts in various industries such as power, shipping, logistics, manufacturing, construction, and transportation.

Phoenix Petroleum recently ventured into the convenience retailing business after completing the acquisition of the local operations of FamilyMart earlier this month.

It also signed a joint venture agreement with Tipco Asphalt Public Co. Ltd of Thailand and PhilAsphalt (Dev’t) Corp. to market and distribute bitumen and bitumen-related products in the country.