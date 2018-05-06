PH’s 4-star flag carrier aims to fly everyone, everywhere

As the national flag carrier of the Philippines and Asia’s first and longest-serving airline under its original name since its foundation in 1941, Philippine Airlines (PAL) now has the largest network in the country with over 100 destinations across four continents spanning Asia including the Middle East, Australia and Oceania, Europe, and North America.



Its fleet of 85 aircraft operate flights to 33 destinations in the Philippines and 43 international destinations in the United States, Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, New Zealand and all over Asia.

It also serves an additional 41 destinations through code share alliances with partner airlines.

Receiving a 4-Star global airline rating from Skytrax, the international air transport rating organization, PAL has proven excellence and commitment to world-class standards across Skytrax’s global metrics that measure product and service quality.

“PAL is committed to giving the best flight options available, not only to those in Manila, but to anyone as far as we can reach,” said PAL Senior Vice President for Corporate Planning Lito Alvarez.

“Our in-flight and on-ground innovations, our young, state-of-the-art fleet of aircraft and most importantly, our well-trained staff, all give PAL the handling capabilities and expertise to exceed expectations,” he added.

PAL took the lead in expanding its operations in different domestic hub cities outside Manila – such as Clark, Cebu, and Davao to fulfill its goal of being the airline of choice especially in the Philippines.

In Clark, Pampanga, PAL has 15 routes in total. The flag carrier’s Cebu hub operates with 18 domestic routes and 8 international routes, while the recently opened Davao hub has an initial offering of six domestic routes.

“Gone are the days when passengers have to go to Manila to fly to international destinations. We are bringing PAL closer to the traveller. Guaranteeing a fast, seamless, and comfortable flight is part of our mission of bringing a true 4-star experience to everyone,” said PAL Chief Commercial Group Adviser Bernard Francis.

PAL is currently the only airline that offers the most direct flights to international destinations. One of these milestone flights is the non-stop Manila-Toronto route over the polar region that was launched in December 2017.

“We are proud of our PAL flight deck crew for making that landmark trip possible. It was the first time that our crew had to navigate through the polar region on the PAL flights from Toronto to Manila,” explained PAL Senior Vice President for Operations Nicky Gozon.

“Flying the polar route over Greenland, the North Pole, and Siberia saves time, energy, and cost compared to the traditional northern Pacific Ocean route, and our passengers can be assured of a safe and comfortable journey because of PAL’s level of technology and the professional skills of our highly trained pilots, who are among the world’s best. An added bonus is lucky passengers may be able to gaze at the Northern Lights [aurora borealis]as the plane cruises through the Arctic skies.”

This year, PAL is also making another milestone with the launch of non-stop flights to New York from Manila beginning October 29. Passengers can experience a shorter travel time by 3.5 hours, making it a convenient 16.5-hour flight from its original 20-plus hours on the previous route via Vancouver.

Apart from this, passengers are already enjoying a non-stop service on the Manila-Brisbane route after the elimination of the Darwin stopover on March 28, giving passengers the only direct link from the Philippines to the bustling gateway to Southern Queensland.

PAL also offers the only direct flights from Manila to the US/Canada West Coast (Vancouver, Los Angeles, San Francisco), to Hawaii (Honolulu) and to Western Europe (London).

The Filipino flag carrier hopes to introduce more European and North American routes as new aircrafts join the PAL fleet in 2018 and 2019.

“As we strive to get a full5-star rating, you can expect us to launch more flights as we bridge more countries and connect more passengers in the coming months,” added Alvarez. “This is part of our commitment to delivering you reliable and distinctly Filipino service at par with the world’s best.”