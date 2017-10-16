PH’s Amit rules Guri International 9-Ball

Two-time World 10-Ball champion Rubilen Amit reigned supreme in the women’s division of the 2017 Guri International 9-Ball Championship held at the Guri Sports Complex in Guri City in South Korea.

Amit, who celebrated her 36th birthday last October 3, bested Taiwanese cue master Wei Tsu-Chien, 9-2, in the final round to claim the KRW 30,000,000 top prize.

Wei received a KRW 15,000,000 consolation prize.

The Cebu City pride marched into the finals by surviving Park Eunji of South Korea in the semifinals.

Amit also defeated Lee Woo Jin of South Korea in the first round, Kuo Szu-Ting of Taiwan in the second round and another Taiwan bet Chen Chia-Hua in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Wei advanced to the finals by stunning world champion Chen Siming of China in the quarterfinals and compatriot Chou Chieh Yu in the Final Four stage.

It was Amit’s first title after winning a silver medal in the 2017 Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in August and the 2017 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat, Turk­menistan in September.

Back-to-back SEA Games gold medalist Chezka Centeno ousted Gao Meng of China in the opening round (9-5) but lost to former world champion Kelly Fisher of Great Britain (5-9) in the second round.

On the other hand, Malaysia SEA Games bronze medalist Johann Chua finished second in the men’s division after losing to Taiwanese Liu Cheng-Chieh in the gold-medal match.

Chua took home the KRW 15,000,000 runner-up purse while Liu earned the KRW 30,000,000 champion’s prize.

EMIL C. NOGUERA