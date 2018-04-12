PH’s Auro continues its sweet success

Filipino chocolates are steadily making a name in the market, as buoyed by those devoted to local cacao. Business partners Kelly Go and Marc Ocampo are among the few passionate proponents of the sweet endeavor as they continue to nurture and grow their brand Auro.

Auro’s name is derived from AU, the chemical symbol for gold in the periodic table combined with oro, which is the word for gold both in Filipino and Spanish. Committed to the gold standard in production, Go and Ocampo strove to perfect the art and science of producing high quality cocoa and chocolates with an artisanal approach. As such, they produce pure cocoa available in nibs and mass, as well as covertures in full-bodied rich chocolate flavors with tropical fruit notes and creamy and smooth textures perfect for baking.

Go and Ocampo share that their business journey began when they had the idea of creating Filipino chocolate made by Filipinos but not only for Filipinos. They ventured into the heart of Davao and met many of eager cacao farmers who were instrumental in their discovery of one of the rarest heirloom cacao varieties, Criollo Porcelana. They realized that this “long-forgotten national treasure was just waiting to be refined, polished, and transformed into products as precious and remarkable as gold.”

With that, this proudly Filipino bean-to-bar company empowers local farmers in order to sustainably create the finest single-origin cocoa and chocolate products.

They work directly with farmers to select the best cocoa beans that thrive on rich volcanic soils amidst the lush tropical forests of Davao. Auro is at present working directly with over 10 cocoa producing cooperatives and 80 individual farmer entrepreneurs. More than 1,000 families and 2,000 hectares of farms have benefited from their programs.

In order to elevate the standards of cocoa and chocolate production in the Philippines, Auro invested in a 2,000 square meter factory equipped with the latest European technology. The facility located in Calamba, Laguna is designed to meet the strictest international standards. This factory does more than just producing fine chocolate. It has designed the factory specifically for learning and collaboration to invite everyone, both public and professionals alike, to appreciate the bean-to-bar chocolate making process.

The complete Auro Chocolate collection is available at popular all-Filipino boutique Kultura located in SM Malls, as well as Auro shops in Taal Vista Hotel, Pico de Loro, Molo Mansion Iloilo.