PH’s Biado, Chua to see action in World Cup of Pool

Veteran international campaigners Carlo Biado and Johann Chua will represent the country in the prestigious 2017 World Cup of Pool beginning on June 13 at the York Hall in London, England.

Biado and Chua, aiming to bring back the crown to the Philippines, are up against the world’s best cue masters including those from powerhouse China, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, the United States and host England.

The other top players from Asia are Wu Jiaqing and Dang Jinhu of China, Ko Pin Yi and Chang Yu Lung of Taiwan, Andrew Kong and Lo Ho Sum of Hong Kong, Raj Hundal and Amar Kang of India, Irsal Afrinneza Nasution and Muhammad Bewi Simajuntak of Indonesia, Naoyuki Oi and Hijikata Hayato of Japan, Kok Jken Yung and Muhammad Almie of Malaysia, Toh Lian Han and Aloysius Yapp of Singapore and Amnuayporn Chotipong and Tanut Makkamontree of Thailand.

Meanwhile, representing Europe are Mario He and Albin Ouschan (Austria), Mark Gray and Darren Appleton (England-A), Imran Majid and Daryl Peach (England-B), Mika Immonen and Petri Makkonen (Finland), Ralf Souquet and Thorsten Hohmann (Germany), Nikos Ekonomopoulos and Alex Kazakis (Greece), Niels Feijen and Nick van den Berg (Netherlands), Matts B Schjetne and Tom Bjerke (Norway), Mateusz Sniegocki and Wojiech Szewczyk (Poland), Joao Grilo and Rui Edgar Francis (Portugal), Ruslan Chinakhov and Konstantin Stepanov (Russia), David Alcaide and Francisco Sanchez Ruiz (Spain), and Marcus Chamat and Daniel Tangudd (Sweden).

The other competing pairs are Australians Justin Campbell and Michael Caccioli, Canadians Alex Pagulayan and John Morra, Kuwaitis Bader Al Alawi and Mohammad Saleh Al Kashawi, New Zealand bets Matt Edwards and Toar Dotulong, South Africans David Anderson and Francois Ellis, and Americans Shane Van Boening and Skyler Woodward.

A whopping $250,000 total prize is at stake in the tournament sanctioned by the World Pool-Billiard Association with the champion getting a $60,000 top purse.

Biado and Chua will be gunning for the country’s fourth title in the tournament.

Dennis Orcollo and Lee Vann Corteza won the last crown for the Philippines during the 2013 edition also held in London while legendary cue masters Efren “Bata” Reyes and Francisco “Django” Bustamante won the tourney twice – in 2006 in Wales and 2009 in Manila.